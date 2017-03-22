3 Confirmed Dead After Quarry Explosion, 4 Highly Critical

The Government Information Services and the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) hosted a joint press conference this afternoon at the television studio of the Government Information Service. The purpose of the conference was to inform the media and the public on the most recent updates relating to yesterday’s explosion at Rayneau’s Quarry in Cul de Sac. On the panel were representatives from the Fire Service, NEMO, Ministry of Health and the Royal St. Lucia Police Force.

Representatives confirmed that three workers lost their lives as a result of the explosion. Twenty one workers in all were admitted to Victoria Hospital yesterday, one of whom died at hospital. Four others are reportedly in “highly critical” condition, but alive in Martinique. A few of the victims underwent emergency surgery, while others were treated and discharged. Medical officials have said that nine more people walked into the hospital this morning, and four more this afternoon for treatment, none of whom were severely injured, but still affected (cuts, bruises, etc). Investigations into the actual cause of the explosion are ongoing.

Update:

The Victoria Hospital as of 3:30 pm, Wednesday March 22nd, has seen 31 persons directly affected by the explosion at Farrand Quarry in Cul de Sac. The majority of patients suffered minor injuries, however four patients are admitted on wards in a stable condition, while another four have been transferred to Lamina Hospital in Martinique and are reported to be in a stable condition. Representative from VH say the hospital remains in regular contact with colleagues in Martinique with respect to the condition of these patients.

The Ministry of Health and the Victoria hospital have expressed gratitude “for the support of our colleagues in Martinique for their swift response in this crisis situation. We also extend thanks to the Prime Minister, government officials, doctors, nurses, porters, domestic assistants, security officers, heads of departments, admin staff, operators, Tapion and St. Jude Hospitals, the Medical and Nursing Directors, the police, fire and emergency officers, members of the public, volunteers and the media for the tremendous support provide during this trying time.”