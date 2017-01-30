8th Annual St Lucia Business Awards

Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd, emerged as the 2017 Business of the Year winner at the 2017 St. Lucia Business Awards. The gala event hosted at the Johnson Centre took place on January 28 as the closing event for St. Lucia’s Nobel Laureate Festival. In its rich and outstanding tradition the Chamber of Commerce put on an entertaining and captivating evening of excellence which was broadcasted live by The Wave 94.5 93.7 FM, and across St. Lucia and the rest of World on Choice TV, powered by LIME.

The large number of guests flowed in a steady stream from the Welcome Cocktail onto the red carpet and into the grand ceremony hall again transformed into a made for TV Awards Ceremony by Landmark Events.

The media was out in full force capturing the guests on the red carpet and at the fun-filled cocktail reception. Hosted for a second year by the duo of Shayne Ross and Masana Morrison the evening was well presented with light touches so humor and playful banter.

Corporate St. Lucia continued to provide great support for the event and was rewarded with a night fitting of their stature as the “Pillars of Industry and Commerce”. Additionally thirteen awards were handed out for successes in various aspects of business operations. The winners in the 2017 St. Lucia Business Awards are:

Business of the Year Award : Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd.

Prime Ministers Award for Innovation : Green Haven Fresh Farms

Award for Service Excellence: Emagine Solutions Inc.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Johanan Dujon Algas Organics

Goods Exporter of the Year Award: SMJ (St. Lucia ) Ltd.

Award for Excellence in Human Resource Development: Windward and Leeward Brewery

Award for Marketing Excellence: Bay Gardens Resorts

Award for Corporate Leadership: Sebastian Sanchez

Award for Corporate Social Responsibility: Cool Breeze Jeep Rental

Green Award: Green Haven Fresh Farm

Idea of the Year Award: Green Haven Fresh Farm

The President of the Chamber delivered a powerful message to members, the wider business community and the nation, calling for more active participation in the work of the Chamber, closer collaboration among private sector institutions and national collaboration in the fight against crime. He identified a project which has been discussed with the Minister of National Security, an integrated CCTV system for the City of Castries and called on members to support it.

Tribute was paid to recently deceased Chamber Members and Friends of the Chamber in the persons of Andy Delmar, Cornell Charles, Chris Renwick and Sir Dwight Venner.

The DuBoulay Brothers Tony and Dustan were the Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients for the long and illustrious career of over 45 years, with both brothers having served on the Board of the Chamber in the past.

Tropical Shipping used the auspicious occasion to make a financial contribution of US$15,000 to the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust operated by the Chamber on an evening when outstanding youth were drawing attention to their outstanding pursuits and achievements.

The 2017 St. Lucia Business Awards Corporate Sponsors include: 1st National Bank St. Lucia Ltd, Massy Stores, Flow, M&C, Peter and Company, Cool Breeze Jeep Rentals, RBC Royal Bank, Sandals Resorts, Sagicor Life, Tropical Shipping, Landmark Events, Flow, Royalton, MediaZone, Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd, First Citizens Investment Services, Bay Gardens Resorts, St. Lucia Distillers Ltd, LUCELEC, Windward & Leeward Brewery Ltd and The Wave 94.5 93.7 FM.

The 2017 St. Lucia Business Awards was a resounding success with live coverage, exceptional pizzazz on the Red Carpet and superb entertainment celebrating corporate St. Lucia’s success culminating in a high spirited after party where nominees and winners celebrated their successes.