Air Caraibes Increases Airlift to St Lucia

Airlift into St Lucia from the French market is about to increase with an additional aircraft, with more seats from Air Caraibes. Currently serving as a commuter airline from the French Caribbean and connecting customers into Europe, Air Caraibes operates into St Lucia three days weekly in the off season and four days during the peak season.

On Friday January 27, 2017 Air Caraibes will introduce to St Lucia its newest addition to their fleet. The new “ATR 72-600 74 SEATER” will land at George Charles Airport at 10:05 am. With the pomp and fanfare associated with such good news, this inaugural flight will arrive with 74 passengers made up of the management team of Air Caraibes Head Office based in Guadeloupe, members of the French media and other officials. These specially invited guests will remain in St Lucia for a few hours during which time they will meet with local Travel Consultants, Government officials and specially invited guests.

The official welcome ceremony will take place at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort at 2:00 pm during which time guests will be addressed by local government ministers and other officials from Air Caraibes.