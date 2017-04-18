Attention All Creative Entrepreneurs

The Inter-American Development Bank and Miami Dade College seek the most innovative startups in the creative and cultural industries in the following categories:

DESIGN WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: Urban, interior and industrial design. Graphic arts,
illustrations and toys. Wearable technology, Accessibility and cultural identity expression. Co-creation between craftsmen and designers.
SUSTAINABLE FASHION: intelligent clothes, organic clothes, accessories.
MULTIMEDIA TO SAVE THE WORLD: video games, support media for digital content, virtual reality, 3D printing and interactive audiovisual content.
GASTRONOMY AS AN AGENT OF TRANSFORMATION: recovery of ancestral and native recipes. Fusion cuisine, environmentally minded restaurants and chefs.
STEREOTYPE-FREE MUSIC: cultural and ancestral preservation. Music as an education and language preservation tool.

Apply by May 4th

