Attention All Creative Entrepreneurs

The Inter-American Development Bank and Miami Dade College seek the most innovative startups in the creative and cultural industries in the following categories:

• DESIGN WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: Urban, interior and industrial design. Graphic arts,

illustrations and toys. Wearable technology, Accessibility and cultural identity expression. Co-creation between craftsmen and designers.

• SUSTAINABLE FASHION: intelligent clothes, organic clothes, accessories.

• MULTIMEDIA TO SAVE THE WORLD: video games, support media for digital content, virtual reality, 3D printing and interactive audiovisual content.

• GASTRONOMY AS AN AGENT OF TRANSFORMATION: recovery of ancestral and native recipes. Fusion cuisine, environmentally minded restaurants and chefs.

• STEREOTYPE-FREE MUSIC: cultural and ancestral preservation. Music as an education and language preservation tool.

Don’t miss this opportunity!

Apply by May 4th

APPLY HERE!