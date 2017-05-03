BARON FOODS FIRST SHIPMENT TO CUBA

Saint Lucia’s leading manufacturing company, Baron Foods (St. Lucia) Limited, has finally achieved its goal of exporting its world class products to Cuba.

Over the last five years the company has attended several trade shows facilitated by Caribbean Export and TEPA. Within the last two years, Baron Foods (St. Lucia) Ltd has been selected by the Trade Export Promotion Agency of St. Lucia to actively pursue its goal of entering the Cuban market with their assistance and the St. Lucia embassy in Cuba.

To date, the company has safely secured a business relationship with TRD Caribe, which is one of the largest food and beverage Distributors in Cuba. The first shipment is schedule to sail within the first week of May, 2017.

CEO Ronald Ramjattan says, “Cuba is a new and emerging market with over 12 million inhabitants sharing a similar culture and food preference with the rest of the Caribbean. This venture definitely pays dividends and has put us to the point where we are today.”

He also mentioned, “That Baron Foods is creating an export path to Cuba where other St. Lucian companies can follow.”