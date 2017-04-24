Bedtime for Peppa – Adapted by Barbara Winthrop

Written by Claudia Eleibox | April 24, 2017

I’m sure that most of you who are parents and feel grown up reading the newspaper are guilty of paying way more attention than you should when your kids are watching Peppa Pig. Whilst babysitting I find myself so entertained by Peppa’s British accent, her family’s continuous snorting and those infamous muddy puddles. I should further admit that after reading ‘Bedtime for Peppa’ I went to find the episode on YouTube and watched it at my desk during work hours (it’s just about five minutes long). This Nick Jr. show can’t be denied as one of its most successful and probably one that would be as long lived as Spongebob. Everyone knows who Peppa Pig is and the various volumes of snorts needed to complete its theme song.

‘Bedtime for Peppa’ is an adaptation of the episode made into accessible, picture-book literature for kids. You might be thinking: why buy the book if there is already an episode? Well, that is the very reason why children grow up not liking to read. Get the book! Kids may be even more engaged while trying to predict the story they may have seen before. What better way to encourage a tiny tot than to use something they already enjoy so much?

‘Bedtime for Peppa’ is the perfect bedtime story. It goes through the motions of the eventful process of getting Peppa, a typical four-year-old, and her brother George, to bed. Children are always most energetic when it’s time for bed and they request to do all sorts of things – like jumping in muddy puddles and splashing in the bathtub for a few minutes (or half hours) longer. They also prolong some of the activities they most detest such as brushing their teeth, and if you know Peppa well enough, she has a little sass to add to it all. But, as you can learn from this book, nothing is a better remedy for slumber than a good bedtime story. After a witty suggestion from Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig reads Peppa and George one of their favourite stories which has them dozing off in no time.

The book’s colourful pictures, just like those from the cartoon, make it useable for non-bedtime entertainment too. The books are just as catchy as the show and something your little one can use to learn to read as well.

This book is available at the bookYard. Visit us today or email us at bookyard@stluciastar.com or call the STAR 450-7827 for more details.

