“The Best Little Jazz Show In Town” Returns in 2017

Written by Star Correspondant | April 29, 2017

Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson

In May 2016, SEAFARI St Lucia and renowned Saint Lucian guitarist Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson produced the inaugural ‘Voices on the Bay/Boo, Jazz and Big Chef’ music celebration – a week of specialty live music events held in observance of the 25th anniversary of the then Jazz & Arts Festival. This year they’re back with an even bigger celebration! At this one-of-a-kind series of events, patrons can enjoy two weeks of intimate dining and concert experiences beginning May 6th.

The ‘Boo, Jazz and Big Chef’ production held at Big Chef Steakhouse will feature Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson and some of Saint Lucia’s most exceptional jazz musicians. Located in the heart of Rodney Bay, Big Chef Steakhouse is cherished for its perfectly prepared Angus beef, crisp salads, succulent local fish and other seafood, and its chic and comfortable lounge bar with its killer cocktails and top tier wine list.

‘Voices on the Bay’, at the beautiful waterfront restaurant Tapas on the Bay, will showcase some of Saint Lucia’s finest rising stars.

Often described as the language of feeling and passion, music can be a beautiful reminder of the most touching times of our lives. We can all associate songs, bands or even genres of music with particular experiences. Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson, who has been awarded the prestigious OBE for services to music, has been making sweet music in Simply Beautiful Saint Lucia for more than three decades. From the legendary Tru Tones group to his now solo act, Boo is supremely gifted and is especially loved for his technical prowess and improvisation. For ‘Boo and Friends’ on Saturday May 6th, he will be joined by Barbara Cadet on saxophone, Clarence Joseph on trumpet, Hilary Lewis on trombone, Nicky Pamphile  on bass and vocalist Semi Werner Francis. He and Francis will return on Saturday May 13th.

As if the above were not already a musical menu made in heaven, also in concert at Big Chef will be the accomplished Saint Lucian pianist Richard Payne, best known as a co-founder of Bluemango, the Wespé Pou Ayiti Project and Alibi, and a series of unforgettable evenings with Kenson Hippolyte on piano and vocals.

Tapas on the Bay – famous for incorporating traditional bite-sized tapas with Saint Lucian and Caribbean influences, fine wines, sangrias and other pitcher drinks – will host ‘Voices on the Bay,’ a Boo Hinkson production coordinated by Dupes Did It Music’s Jonelle James and Sherwinn Dupes Brice. The events at the funky Spanish-style setting on the Rodney Bay waterfront will launch on May 7th with a Sunday Brunch and Jazz affair featuring Barbara Cadet. New to this year’s event is ‘Upstarts on the Bay’, a showcase of innovative young Saint Lucian enterprises: Cacao Sainte Lucie (chocolate), Celebration Avenue (handmade custom paper  goods for special occasions), Forever Factory (stationery), Inspi’d by Lully (crocheted bikinis), Jem Art (art work) and Natureskei (organic food delivery). The evening will close with a dinner concert featuring Sherwinn Dupes Brice, Linda “Chocolate” Berthier and Kenson Hippolyte.

The blissful evenings of intimate dining and concert experiences continue with showcases of  some of Saint Lucia’s finest rising stars. Experience unrivalled performances from Irvin “Ace” Loctar, Juliana & Paul K, Mayah “Aiyah” Leonce, Olivia Abraham, Rob Zi Taylor & Phyness, Shanne James, Shannon Pinel, Shayne Ross and Wilburne.

Make your reservations today and prepare for an unforgettable experience. Soothing sounds, an unrivalled selection of wines, a delectable menu and a superb atmosphere await you, your friends and family at Big Chef Steakhouse and Tapas on the Bay. Dine and Jazz with us. We want you to be a part of the celebration!

BIG CHEF LINE-UP

Saturday May 6th 

Boo and Friends –

Semi Werner Francis

Clarence Joseph

Hilary Lewis

Nicky Pamphile

Barbara Cadet

Monday May 8th

Richard Payne

Thursday May 11th, Sunday May 14th, Thursday May 18th

Kenson Hippolyte

Friday May 12th

Eugene Payne

Saturday May 13th

Boo Hinkson

ft. Semi Werner Francis

Monday 15th

Richard Payne

ft. The James Sisters

TAPAS ON THE BAY LINE-UP

Sunday May 7th

Barbara Cadet

Sherwinn Dupes Brice

Kenson Hippolyte

Chocolate Berthier

Wednesday May 10th

Shannon Pinel

Aiyah

Olivia Abraham

Irvin ‘Ace’ Loctar

Thursday May 11th

Juliana and Paul K

Friday May 12th

Rob Zi Taylor & Phyness

Wednesday May 17th

Shannon Pinel

Wilburne

Shanne James

Shayne Ross

  • STAR Articles