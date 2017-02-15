Bill Mortley Does It Again!

 

Saint Lucian Photographer Bill Mortley.

Renowned Saint Lucian photographer Bill Mortley, has snagged another international award. The veteran photographer, whose work was part of a national exhibition here last year, has just been voted “Best Wedding Photographer,” in the 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award® listings.

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® recognizes the top five percent of local wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are determined by reviews from over a million WeddingWire newlyweds.

Areas voted on include ceremony and reception venue, dress and attire, flowers, jewelry and photography of course, among others. This is what one voter, Desiree had to say about the winning photographer and his work: “Mr. Mortley is truly gifted and gives you value for your money. I had a shoot with him and I must say he is quite patient and open to all ideas presented to him. He is very professional and makes the extra effort to ensure that he captures the memories that will help you remember everything for a lifetime. He is very responsive and is full of ideas. Best photographer I have ever hired and I must say I will continue to use his services for any event that I have as I am really satisfied with his work”.

This is the third time that Mortley has captured the award, having first won in 2013 and again in 2016.

With an eye for detail and patience to match, Bill Mortley has serviced clients – individual and corporate, in Saint Lucia, the USA and the wider Caribbean.

His foray into photography started in Trinidad and Tobago where he went through the ropes as a Freelancer. He has also worked with a number of magazines and publications in Saint Lucia as well.

Bill Mortley holds a degree in Print and Advertising Technology from New York City Technical College. With his wealth, knowledge and experience in photography, he stands out as truly one of the Caribbean’s finest.

Share your feedback with us.

One Response to Bill Mortley Does It Again!

  1. Pingback: Bill Mortley Does It Again! – Caribbean Edition

Comment on this

← Go Back | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?

Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally
More Lifestyle Stories

  • 2Nite Magazine TV

    2Nite Magazine's Candid Camera

    You never know where 2Nite Magazine will capture you next. You may very well be the next one 'caught on candid camera' at the next event!! If its HIP and its HAPPENING, then its in 2Nite! Hosted by: Faye-Chantelle Mondesir (Empress Faye)

    Posted by 2nite Magazine on Friday, 22 January 2016

  • Contact us via WhatsApp with news on 1 758 720 2896

    What's App
    Send us your news or contact us with your story via What's App.

  • Sound your voice and cast your ballot!

  • Poll for the week

    See all polls and results

  • TALK or VENT here!

    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!
    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!

  • Subscribe for latest news and updates

    Enter your email address to subscribe and receive latest news and updates via email.

  • The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

    The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

  • STAR Articles