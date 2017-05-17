Call for Submissions for TTFF/17 New Media Showcase

The Trinidad+Tobago film festival (TTFF/17) is inviting experimental filmmakers, visual/video artists and creative producers from the Caribbean and its diaspora to submit works to be featured in the 2017 edition of the Festival, in September. This year’s New Media programme will showcase works that speak to the theme “Bearings” and will award a prize of $5,000TT to the presentation that best captures this notion. The winner will be selected by a three member jury of an internationally acclaimed artist, curator and art critic.

ABOUT NEW MEDIA

Avant garde and experimental film and video works have traditionally formed an integral part of the trinidad+tobago film festival. New Media highlights the expanding field of visual art that interrogates our contemporary experiences in experimental forms of presentation. Ranging from overt activist political commentary to social and personal interrogations and interventions, the works presented deviate from conventional forms of filmmaking and visual presentations.

TTFF/17 NEW MEDIA THEME:

This year, the Festival welcomes interdisciplinary collaborations and intersections of painting, dance, literature, photography, animation, moving images, projections,installations and emerging technologies on the theme ‘Bearings’. These include but are not limited to explorations and presentations of identity, globalisation, placement/displacement, migration, contemporary politics and belonging.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

All submissions should be made via email to submit@ttfilmfestival.com

In addition to submissions of the digital works, entrants are also encouraged to submit exhibition and installation treatments or requirements.

The deadline for all submissions is Friday 23 June and will be strictly followed.

The Trinidad+Tobago film festival (TTFF) celebrates films from and about the Caribbean and its diaspora, as well as from world cinema, through an annual festival and year-round screenings. In addition, the TTFF seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema by offering a wide-ranging industry programme and networking opportunities. The TTFF is presented by Flow, given leading sponsorship by bpTT, and contributing sponsorship by RBC Royal Bank.

For further information visit www.ttfilmfestival.com.