Call of the Surveillance Frigate “Ventôse” of the French Navy to Saint Lucia

Frigate-Ventose

The surveillance frigate “Ventôse” of the French Navy will be making a courtesy call to Saint Lucia from Thursday 29th to Friday 30th December 2016. The vessel will be anchored at Rodney Bay from Thursday at 9:00 a.m. until midday the following day.

After the recent call of the patrol cutter “La Gracieuse” in Castries earlier this month, the stopover of the frigate “Ventôse” in Saint Lucia illustrates again the cooperation activities between the two countries : this stopover will contribute to strengthen the ties of the French West Indies armed forces with their Saint Lucian partners.

