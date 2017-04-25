Capita Finance to Sponsor Chamber QGM

Written by Press Release | April 25, 2017

Capita Finance will be a sponsor of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture April Quarterly General Meeting scheduled for the Fifth Floor of the Financial Centre Building Point Seraphine. The Meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and boasts a most interesting Agenda. The President of the Chamber, Mr. Martin Dorville will report on the work of the Chamber since he took Office in November 2016, in particular on progress on implementing the Strategic Transformation exercise of the Chamber. A special Guest Speaker in the person of Dr. Cladius Preville International Trade Expert and Consultant will deliver an address on the most important issue of “Brexit” and some implications for St. Lucia business and economy.

Capita Finance has indicated that as a member of the Chamber it wishes to remain engaged and active in the vibrant and impactful Organization. By partnering in the hosting of this event it relishes the opportunity to continue to demonstrate it corporate social responsibility and align itself with an organization with a longstanding reputation of keeping the business community informed about current issues while representing their critical business and economic interest. Jermaine Hunte, of  Capita Finance, says that “the Brexit issue is timely and important as Britain continues to be one of St. Lucia’s and the Caribbean’s main trading partners in both goods and services and we need to keep our eye on developments in that country as far as its’ relationship with the EU and the Caribbean and moreover the possible changes to that relationship and thus the potential impact on our business and the wider economy”

Members are asked to register their attendance with the Chamber urgently.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Headlines | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

How to find The One (Part 1)

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?
Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
More Lifestyle Stories

  • 2Nite Magazine TV

    2Nite Magazine's Candid Camera

    You never know where 2Nite Magazine will capture you next. You may very well be the next one 'caught on candid camera' at the next event!! If its HIP and its HAPPENING, then its in 2Nite! Hosted by: Faye-Chantelle Mondesir (Empress Faye)

    Posted by 2nite Magazine on Friday, 22 January 2016

  • Contact us via WhatsApp with news on 1 758 720 2896

    What's App
    Send us your news or contact us with your story via What's App.

  • Sound your voice and cast your ballot!

  • Poll for the week

    See all polls and results

  • TALK or VENT here!

    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!
    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!

  • Subscribe for latest news and updates

    Enter your email address to subscribe and receive latest news and updates via email.

  • The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

    The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

  • STAR Articles