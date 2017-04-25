Capita Finance to Sponsor Chamber QGM

Capita Finance will be a sponsor of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture April Quarterly General Meeting scheduled for the Fifth Floor of the Financial Centre Building Point Seraphine. The Meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and boasts a most interesting Agenda. The President of the Chamber, Mr. Martin Dorville will report on the work of the Chamber since he took Office in November 2016, in particular on progress on implementing the Strategic Transformation exercise of the Chamber. A special Guest Speaker in the person of Dr. Cladius Preville International Trade Expert and Consultant will deliver an address on the most important issue of “Brexit” and some implications for St. Lucia business and economy.

Capita Finance has indicated that as a member of the Chamber it wishes to remain engaged and active in the vibrant and impactful Organization. By partnering in the hosting of this event it relishes the opportunity to continue to demonstrate it corporate social responsibility and align itself with an organization with a longstanding reputation of keeping the business community informed about current issues while representing their critical business and economic interest. Jermaine Hunte, of Capita Finance, says that “the Brexit issue is timely and important as Britain continues to be one of St. Lucia’s and the Caribbean’s main trading partners in both goods and services and we need to keep our eye on developments in that country as far as its’ relationship with the EU and the Caribbean and moreover the possible changes to that relationship and thus the potential impact on our business and the wider economy”

Members are asked to register their attendance with the Chamber urgently.