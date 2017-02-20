Castries Mayor Calls for Patriotism Ahead of Independence

Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. Ask what you can do for yourself as well. It is both sad and ironic that in a time of steady and fervent patriotism we seem to care so little for our nation and the City of Castries”.

The pronouncement by Mayor Peterson D. Francis comes after an alleged robbery on a cruise ship visitor over the weekend.

“We really need to reflect deeply and with purpose. Our 38th Anniversary of Independence is about all of us notwithstanding our party colours and differences in religious belief. It is about all of us demonstrating a sense of patriotic attachment to our national flag. Let me remind you that, a demonstration of patriotic attachment to our national symbol is not limited to flying our national flag at our homes, on our vehicles or in our business places, it is indeed much more profound than that”, said Mayor Francis.

“We cannot expect City Police Officers to be in every nook and cranny of Castries and as a result we require partnership with members of the public in curbing those incidents. The alleged robbery could have been stopped by anyone. I can assure you that someone saw what was taking place. The corrective measure to this situation starts with us. It starts with a sense of pride in country. A sense of patriotism.”

Mayor Francis also noted that nationalism necessitates St. Lucians joining hands and committing themselves to pursuing a singular national goal. He described this year’s Independence theme, “I am Saint Lucia” as ‘appropriate.’

“Our theme for this year’s celebrations could not have been more appropriate, strengthening our commitment to nation building. We should now pledge to assist City Police Officers with their mandate. It will require a change in our collective consciousness as a people. Get active and do something now. Be authentically patriotic,” he adds.