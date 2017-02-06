Chamber Reviews Strategic Plan

Board Members of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture participated in a Review of the Organization’s Strategic Plan aimed at making the Chamber more responsive to the needs of its members while continuing to pursue its objective of “Making it Easier to do Business in St. Lucia” as a priority.

Under the guidance of President, Mr Martin Dorville, CEO of Massy Stores (St. Lucia), The Board, Executive Director; Mr. Brian Louisy and Staff of the Secretariat met to review the 2016-2018 Strategy. A review of their performance in implementing the Key Strategic Initiatives agreed to in the first year was also conducted and gaps in performance identified with a key to filling those gaps and refocus key strategic objectives for 2017. This took place in a one day Retreat held on Saturday February 4th, 2017 at the Caribbean Metals Conference facility.

Coming out of the process was a reinforcement of Key Strategic Initiatives aimed at ensuring that member needs are met, whilst establishing systems for engaging government to achieve the Mission which is “To drive national growth and development enabling a healthy business environment in which Members can flourish.”

Five Standing Committees will continue to lead the way; specifically: Advocacy and Research, Membership, Services, Finance and Governance and Marketing and Public Relations. The Executive Director and the Secretariat, with support from Board Members have committed to making the Chamber more proactive and purpose driven.

Since this new Board has been elected, thus far, along with the Executive Director they have met with some key stakeholders including the Prime Minister, Minister of Commerce, Minister of National Security and the Mayor of Castries City Council to name a few. Discussions have focused on issues affecting the economy and members in particular. The intention is to develop and implement a system of continuous engagement of Government and key decision makers to make the Chamber’s Advocacy more meaningful.

In the short term, a series of activities, all in keeping with its strategic objectives, will be held by the Chamber including, an Encounter and Lunch with Invest St. Lucia on the DSH Project, member engagement events in the form of a Power Breakfast- Human Resource Forums and Business Mixers.

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture continues to work hard for its members and the wider St. Lucia Business Community, with its Vision being “To Drive National Growth and Development by enabling a healthy business environment in which Members can flourish”

The Current Board Members are:

President – Martin Dorville – CEO Massy Group

Immediate Past President – Gordon Charles – CEO J Q Charles Group of Companies

1st Vice President – Chris Husbands, Union Vale Estates

2nd Vice Presidents- Karen Peter General Manager – Caribbean Metals Ltd.

Trevor Louisy – Managing Director LUCELEC

Lanfraze Cherubin – Sales Manager Windward and Leeward Brewery

Anya Whitfield – General Manager Media Zone/Choice TV

Ross Gardner – Chief Operating Officer Carasco and Son

Sue Monplaisir – Executive Director 1 Audio Inc

Thecla Fitz – Human Resource Manager Lewis Industries

For more information contact: Mr. Brian Louisy, Executive Director