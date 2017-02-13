CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN SUPPORTS HOLY FAMILY CHILDREN’S HOME

It was an ecstatic group from the Holy Family Children’s Home in Ciceron who were on hand to receive a substantial array of items from CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The donation comes as part of the bank’s Adopt-A-Cause programme for 2017. The programme enables CIBC FirstCaribbean to express the promise of partnering with local communities. Projects are not selected arbitrarily, but rather, employees come together and select projects that they are passionate about.

Founded in 1997, the Holy Family Children’s Home cares for children who are orphaned, abused, abandoned or neglected. The home provides a safe refuge and secure, loving setting for children, while provisions are made for long-term care within a suitable family environment. The home thrives on support and donations both locally and internationally.

Administrator of the Holy Family Children’s Home, Sister Antonia David, indicated that there are eight children currently residing in the home. In addition to the need for everyday food and supplies, Sister David mentioned that volunteers are sought to spend time with the children, engaging them with reading and recreational activities.

Representing the bank was its Business Support Officer, Tia Henry, and Country Manager Ladesa James-Williams who commended the home which “so tangibly responds to the urgent needs of the vulnerable youth and those who need to know that they have a safe place to call home. Because we see the value of this home as a safe sanctuary for children in the community, we make this contribution today, but do so with the intention of making this an ongoing relationship with more support and advocacy in the future.”