Climate Change, Poverty Eradication and Economic Development on the Agenda for IMF Spring Meetings

Written by Press Release | April 20, 2017

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will be taking part in discussions regarding climate change, poverty eradication and economic development at the Spring Meetings over the next three days.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will be part of discussions at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (Bank) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC over the next three days.

The annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness. The Meetings are also an important opportunity for raising the collective voice of developing nations on the issue of climate change and promised financing from developed countries to tackle the issue.

In the Prime Minister’s absence Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, will serve as acting Prime Minister.

