COCO PALM INVESTS IN FOOD & BEVERAGE

Expansion at Ti Bananne as Coco Palm Raises the Bar

Coco Palm has completed an extensive upgrade to the Food & Beverage department to cater to the increased demand in the corporate and events department. Executive Chef Richardson Skinner oversaw the multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion which included both the public areas and back of the house empowering the Ti Bananne team to significantly improve the guest experience.

Chef Richardson Skinner, who opened Coco Palm’s restaurant twelve years ago, has seen the increased demand on F&B with Coco Palm’s All-Inclusive plan and catering for the five meeting and conference facilities. Chef noted “we identified the need to upgrade our facilities to better meet the demands placed on the kitchen and to raise the standard for our guests’ comfort which include both corporate and leisure”. Christmas and New Years’ proved to be very popular and Chef Richardson is now preparing a sumptuous menu for Valentines night.

The renovations have also included reverting to the original name of Ti Bananne Caribbean Bistro and Bar as this is reflected in the menu as well as the décor, with original murals depicting our Saint Lucian heritage. The restaurant area now includes an air-conditioned dining room which can be reserved for private or corporate events, birthday parties or any other occasion. The newly designed buffet caters to the daily breakfast service with a-la-carte station for made to order eggs along with the Fun Friday BBQ and Sunday buffet lunch.

Chef noted, “the new buffet facilities are ideal for keeping the various dishes at the correct temperature and replenished.” Corporate luncheons and events are also enjoying the new facilities to accommodate their schedule and eat in the comfort of the air-conditioned dining room. The veranda of Ti Bananne has also been extended with the plantation shutters along the length of the dining room offering a tropical ambiance for both day and night for those on holiday. Additional seating on the extended deck and poolside caters to those looking for a more relaxed setting overlooking the pool.

Ti Bananne Bar, headed by Demetrius Octave, has also been upgraded to embrace the palm fringed Coco Palm pool view. Popular with guest both in house and patrons visiting Rodney Bay Village, the Ti Bananne bartenders are renowned for their signature cocktails along with the full complement of local rums, beers and spirits on offer. Live music, steel pan and DJ nights keep guest to the rhythm by night with the option to watch the match of the day or special events on television. Dining at the bar or poolside caters to the pool guests relaxing on their tropical holiday.

Benefiting from the renovation is the Events Department headed up by Alta King Destang who has seen her department grow year on year and Coco Palm now has five meeting rooms to offer. Meetings can include coffee breaks and buffet luncheons while special occasions such as weddings and corporate events have a choice from Palm Gardens (popular for weddings and kids’ parties) to the largest venue, Golden Palm, which caters for up to 300 persons – ideal for corporate events, dinners and functions. Events tailor make the menu and decorations to the occasion and client.