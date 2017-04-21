Coconut Bay Guest and Staff to Commemorate Earth Day 2017

Written by Press Release | April 21, 2017

Staff and guests at Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa will be joining tens of millions across the globe in commemoration of International Earth Day.

Staff and Guest at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa will join the Worldwide network of tens of millions across the globe in commemoration of International Earth Day this year under the theme: Environmental and & Climate Literacy. The commemoration will take place this coming Saturday, 22nd, April, 2017 (Earth Day) and will kick off at 7:00 am with an early morning walk to the Moule-a-Chique Lighthouse and back followed by a tree planting exercise along the Castries Vieux Fort Highway, near the entrance to Coconut Bay.

Later that day, at sunset, there will be the symbolic planting of a Sea Grape Tree by children of Guest along the southern coastline of the property. The tree planting exercises forms part of the Earth Day Network: “Trees for the Earth Campaign”, which seeks to plant 7.8 billion trees worldwide by 2020, one for every person projected to be on Earth.

The commemoration of Earth Day continues a growing focus on environmental sustainability at the Resort. This is exemplified through a number of initiatives such as: Rainwater harvesting and use, Sea turtle monitoring, Recycling and re-use of Sargassun Seaweed among others. Coconut Bay will continue the process of tree planting in support of company policy and the Earth Day Network: “Trees for the Earth Campaign.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

How to find The One (Part 1)

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?
Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
More Lifestyle Stories