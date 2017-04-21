Coconut Bay Guest and Staff to Commemorate Earth Day 2017

Staff and Guest at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa will join the Worldwide network of tens of millions across the globe in commemoration of International Earth Day this year under the theme: Environmental and & Climate Literacy. The commemoration will take place this coming Saturday, 22nd, April, 2017 (Earth Day) and will kick off at 7:00 am with an early morning walk to the Moule-a-Chique Lighthouse and back followed by a tree planting exercise along the Castries Vieux Fort Highway, near the entrance to Coconut Bay.

Later that day, at sunset, there will be the symbolic planting of a Sea Grape Tree by children of Guest along the southern coastline of the property. The tree planting exercises forms part of the Earth Day Network: “Trees for the Earth Campaign”, which seeks to plant 7.8 billion trees worldwide by 2020, one for every person projected to be on Earth.

The commemoration of Earth Day continues a growing focus on environmental sustainability at the Resort. This is exemplified through a number of initiatives such as: Rainwater harvesting and use, Sea turtle monitoring, Recycling and re-use of Sargassun Seaweed among others. Coconut Bay will continue the process of tree planting in support of company policy and the Earth Day Network: “Trees for the Earth Campaign.