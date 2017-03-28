COCONUT BAY STAFF BENEFIT FROM TRAINING IN MANAGEMENT OF THE SEA TURTLE POPULATION

Some ten (10) staff members drawn from the Departments listed earlier benefited from the workshop which was conducted by Ms. Yvonne Edwin and Ms. Shanna Emmanuel from the Department of Fisheries.

The 2 1?2 mile stretch of beach which runs parallel to the Coconut Bay hotel is used each year as a nesting ground by sea turtles. Coconut Bay security and staff are engaged each year in an active programme of turtle monitoring with the support and collaboration of the Department of Fisheries and the St Lucia National Trust.