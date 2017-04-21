Concerned Citizens of Saint Lucia on the Move!

The Concerned Citizens of Saint Lucia is an all inclusive, non-partisan group with members throughout Saint Lucia working to:

Increase participation in local democracy;

Inspire individuals in our community to become informed about local issues; and

To support accessibility, transparency and accountability in our government.

The Concerned Citizens of Saint Lucia group is motivated by the belief that every government decision affects our lives in a multitude of ways and most times in long term ways, that also affect the lives of our children and generations to come.

Our immediate concerns are the recent announcements of:

The $2.6 Billion DSH Project/Investment for the south of the country (Vieux Fort);

The subsequent addition of a Causeway linking Maria Islets to the mainland; and

The Dolphinarium earmarked for the Pigeon Island National Landmark, in Gros-Islet.

As concerned citizens, the group is not against investments that will bring levels of improvements in the lives and livelihoods of Saint Lucians, but are also mindful that investments cannot be haphazard or unsustainable; they must involve dialogue with all parties. The group is also concerned by the lack of citizen participation in the national dialogue on these two projects.

WHISTLE STOP TOUR:

It is the goal of the Concerned Citizens of Saint Lucia, that all Saint Lucians be aware and well informed about all aspects of these projects. To this end Concerned Citizens of Saint Lucia is asking the public to join them on the Whistle Stop Tour scheduled for this Sunday April 23, 2017.

A Whistle Stop Tour is a form of citizens rally that passes through a planned route, but making many brief scheduled stops along the way in a number of communities, to share information on issues of concern, whether through distributed material or short speeches.

The Whistle Stop Tour will start promptly at 9:00 am from Massy-Mega at Choc and will cover the Northern region which will include the Castries basin. The assembly is at 8:00 am. The tour will end promptly at 6:00 pm at Serenity Park, Sans Soucis, Castries.

T-shirts and other promotional items will be on sale. Participants must be self sustained, and must walk with their own drinks, water and food and provide their own transportation.

EMPOWERMENT

The Concerned Citizens of Saint Lucia group, believes that as informed, empowered and engaged citizens, we can work together to bring about positive change in our country. The organizing committee has devised a strategy for undertaking this challenge. The Whistle Stop Tour is one of several activities planned over the next few months and will also include a series of public lectures and discussions, media interventions, and the preparation of a portfolio of information resources and educational materials which will be distributed continuously.

For additional information and interviews on the CCSL and the upcoming activities, please contact:

Jerry George – Phone: (758) 724-8256 Email: jerrygeorgeslu2@yahoo.com

Sohria Ernest – Phone: (758) 728-6778 Email: sohriae@hotmail.com