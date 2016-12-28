Courts Delivers Grocery Hampers to Non Profit Organizations across the Island

Over thirty grocery hampers were delivered to local non-profit organizations as well as those persons identified as underprivileged in their communities; thanks to local Furniture and Electrical superstore, Courts St Lucia.

The delivery of the Grocery hampers follows a series of efforts by the superstore to provide direct assistance to the poor and needy through various corporate social responsibility activities. On Sunday December 18th, the company through the annual “Wish List” initiative donated over thirty thousand dollars worth of products to the poor by collaborating with the general public to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Salvation Army, Marian Home, St Lucy’s Home, Cornerstone, Adelaide’s Home, Comfort Bay, Faustin’s Home, Villa St Joseph and the Holy Family Children’s Home were some of the institutions’ who benefitted from this goodwill gesture by Courts. The delivery of the grocery hampers is an ongoing commitment by Courts to provide a lending hand to the institutions that make it their duty to care for the poor and elderly.