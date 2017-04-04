Courts St Lucia Partners with Rise Up for the First in a Series of Community Outreach Programmes

Furniture and electrical superstore, Courts St Lucia, has joined a movement that seeks to elevate and empower youth around the island through a series of well-planned community outreach programmes coordinated by the organizers of the upcoming “Rise Up” festival featuring an all-star cast of Reggae and Caribbean headliners performing in the scenic town of Soufriere.

The superstore made the announcement during a LIVE radio call-in programme with “IWA” on Radio Caribbean International on Tuesday March 28th. The “Rise Up” Community Programme is the brain child of the organizers of the event who sought to create a platform for the collaboration of artistes and corporate leaders like Courts St Lucia who take their corporate social responsibility seriously.

The first outreach programme was held on Wednesday March 29th at the Upton Gardens Girls’ Centre. The session consisted of activities that integrated self-development and mentorship by special guest speakers Dr. Jackie Bird, Dr Stephen King, RCI’s Mareen Alexander, representatives from Planned Parenthood, and journalist and well known media personality Empress Jeanille. As an event sponsor for “Rise Up”, Courts St Lucia has also pledged its support of the “Rise Up” Community Programme and will be working with the team to help facilitate and execute the various pro-social activities throughout Saint Lucia.

The young ladies at the Upton Gardens Girls’ Centre were thrilled to be a part of this movement. They spoke of their dreams of being professionals and were encouraged to work hard to achieve these dreams by Consultant Pathologist, Dr Stephen King. In the end, the young stars, in a demonstration of appreciation for the speakers’ time and words of encouragement, showcased their talent through song and dance.

As a company that has played an integral role in the growth and development of the youth through various corporate social responsibility ventures, Courts St Lucia is indeed proud to be a part of this amazing movement.