Dennery Water Supply Project Officially Launched

The Dennery Water Supply Redevelopment Project was officially launched on Friday, February 17 at the Grande Riviere Human Resource Centre. The objective of the project is to ensure a sustainable solution to the current water situation in Dennery North by increasing the supply and improving the quality of water being delivered. The initiative is expected to benefit around 10,000 people from the community, with the first phase to be completed by year end.

The Government of Mexico is co-finanzing the project together with the Government of Saint Lucia. The Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) is responsible for the finance, which is part of efforts to contribute to the development of the Eastern Caribbean States with funds from the Infrastructure Fund for Latin America and the Caribbean.