Digicel Launches New App for Music Lovers – d’Music

As the region’s leader in telecommunications and entertainment, Digicel has unveiled yet another amazing product offering to the Saint Lucian market. Digicel prepaid customers will now be able to stream and download from a catalogue of over 25 million songs with d’Music, a new digital music streaming mobile application.

The d’Music app was designed to give customers access to music right at their fingertips, whenever they want it. The app is fun, hip and easy to use for all music lovers, and features unique innovations such as specific playlists for exercise and travel. For fitness lovers one click of the ‘workout’ playlist on the d’Music app and the music you need to get you pumped for that perfect workout is readily available with playlists for cardio, jogging and intense training sessions. Additionally, the ‘travel’ playlist can be the perfect distraction to help you relax after all the hustle and bustle that travel can entail.

“At Digicel we are constantly aspiring to deliver more innovative products to our customers,” a Digicel representative said. “With over 25 million songs for customers to choose from they can stream music anywhere, once they’re connected to our extensive 4G mobile network. The d’Music app features music from Saint Lucia’s finest local artistes including Ricky T and Teddyson John who are both currently proudly representing Saint Lucia globally with their music. Additionally, as Caribbean people, Bob Marley’s legacy is one we will continue to honour and celebrate.”

Through Digicel’s partnerships with organisations like Tuff Gong International, customers can enjoy access to content from various artistes including Bob Marley and also get the full experience of the d’Music app at the annual Redemption Live free concert being hosted by Digicel Jamaica and Red Stripe on Sunday, February 5.

The app is available for both Android and Apple devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store or from www.digicelmusic.com.