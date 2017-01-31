Digicel Launches New App for Music Lovers – d’Music

As the region’s leader in telecommunications and entertainment, Digicel has unveiled yet another amazing product offering to the Saint Lucian market. Digicel prepaid customers will now be able to stream and download from a catalogue of over 25 million songs with d’Music, a new digital music streaming mobile application.

The d’Music app was designed to give customers access to music right at their fingertips, whenever they want it. The app is fun, hip and easy to use for all music lovers, and features unique innovations such as specific playlists for exercise and travel. For fitness lovers one click of the ‘workout’ playlist on the d’Music app and the music you need to get you pumped for that perfect workout is readily available with playlists for cardio, jogging and intense training sessions. Additionally, the ‘travel’ playlist can be the perfect distraction to help you relax after all the hustle and bustle that travel can entail.

“At Digicel we are constantly aspiring to deliver more innovative products to our customers,” a Digicel representative said. “With over 25 million songs for customers to choose from they can stream music anywhere, once they’re connected to our extensive 4G mobile network. The d’Music app features music from Saint Lucia’s finest local artistes including Ricky T and Teddyson John who are both currently proudly representing Saint Lucia globally with their music. Additionally, as Caribbean people, Bob Marley’s legacy is one we will continue to honour and celebrate.”

Through Digicel’s partnerships with organisations like Tuff Gong International, customers can enjoy access to content from various artistes including Bob Marley and also get the full experience of the d’Music app at the annual Redemption Live free concert being hosted by Digicel Jamaica and Red Stripe on Sunday, February 5.

The app is available for both Android and Apple devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store or from www.digicelmusic.com.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party

St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally
60 and Fabulous!
Why Can’t a Man be More like a Woman?
More Lifestyle Stories

  • 2Nite Magazine TV

    2Nite Magazine's Candid Camera

    You never know where 2Nite Magazine will capture you next. You may very well be the next one 'caught on candid camera' at the next event!! If its HIP and its HAPPENING, then its in 2Nite! Hosted by: Faye-Chantelle Mondesir (Empress Faye)

    Posted by 2nite Magazine on Friday, 22 January 2016

  • Contact us via WhatsApp with news on 1 758 720 2896

    What's App
    Send us your news or contact us with your story via What's App.

  • Sound your voice and cast your ballot!

  • Poll for the week

    See all polls and results

  • TALK or VENT here!

    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!
    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!

  • Subscribe for latest news and updates

    Enter your email address to subscribe and receive latest news and updates via email.

  • The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

    The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

  • STAR Articles