DPPs Office: IMPACS Charges “Fake News”

Written by Star Reporter | April 27, 2017
DPP-fake-news

Director of Public Prosecutions Daarsrean Greene.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions office has vehemently denied the following report which the office describes as fake news of the worst kind.

“Breaking News, the DPP in St. Lucia has proposed to charge the Former Police Commissioner, his then ACP, head of Crimes and some nine (9) others police officers with multiple counts of Murder in reference to Operation Restore Confidence where it is alleged some 12 persons were killed by the RSLPF back between 2011 and 2013 during the said. It is said that this was a Special Squad of heavily armed officers whom reported directly to COP via the ACP, as had ordered by the Former COP. The DPP and AG met with the PM earlier today where they informed NST.”

 

