DSF Bringing Smiles For Christmas

As light replaces the dark on the first day in December, so too does the Season of Cheer begin to take form. And, it is in that spirit that the Daren Sammy Foundation is urging all Saint Lucians to join them as they spread love, support and cheer throughout this season to deserving, underprivileged families across the Island.

Last week, the Foundation trekked its way across Saint Lucia, surprising the recipients of the 2016 Daren Sammy Foundation Grant with hampers sponsored by private citizens, Peter & Company Distribution, Blue Waters and Massy Stores. “This is what DSF is all about, bringing smiles and joy to everyone.” Founder Daren Sammy remarked, as an astonished and blushing, Jessica James, one of the ten recipients, approached Sammy, his team, Santa Claus and the St Lucia Carnival Queen 2016, Tyler Theophane.

“Sammy, he is a joy, a true blessing to St. Lucia.” One of the parents of the ten recipients said as the Foundation’s team handed her, her Christmas hamper. And, as more than one hundred thousand people across the globe joined in over the two days of giving, the Foundation is encouraging Saint Lucians, once more, to help bring cheer to families into 2017, with a shirt and a smile.

It is the mission of the Daren Sammy Foundation to serve Saint Lucia through the development of its youth with the discipline of Sports and Education. And though the Foundation cannot extend its reach to everyone, DSF endeavors to better Saint Lucia’s future, one child at a time. Through the purchase of an official DSF shirt and a smile, the Foundation is reinforcing the saying that it takes a community to raise a child.