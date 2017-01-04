Dwight Venner to be Laid to Rest Today

The funeral service for Sir Kenneth Dwight Vincent Venner, KBE, SLC, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, will be held today, January 4 2016, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Micoud Street, Castries from 1:00 p.m. starting with a procession.

Live streaming of the the Official Funeral of Sir K Dwight Venner will start from 1:45 p.m.

The stream will go live on the Government YouTube page Channel https://youtu.be/WzfbgAnEerI

Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/

Alternatively, the public can tune in to NTN (Channel 37) to also view the Service live.