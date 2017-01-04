Dwight Venner to be Laid to Rest Today

dwight-venner

Sir Kenneth Dwight Vincent Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The funeral service for Sir Kenneth Dwight Vincent Venner, KBE, SLC, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, will be held today, January 4 2016, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Micoud Street, Castries from 1:00 p.m. starting with a procession.

Live streaming of the the Official Funeral of Sir K Dwight Venner will start from 1:45 p.m.

The stream will go live on the Government YouTube page Channel https://youtu.be/WzfbgAnEerI

Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/

Alternatively, the public can tune in to NTN (Channel 37) to also view the Service live.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Headlines | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally

60 and Fabulous!
Why Can’t a Man be More like a Woman?
Suicide: A Nation’s Worst Nightmare!
More Lifestyle Stories