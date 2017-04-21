The Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) in collaboration with Babonneau Youth Synergy, Gros Islet Constituency Council Office, Mongouge Development Committee, and the SLNT Western Chapter will be staging a Movie Night in observance of Earth Day celebrated annually on April 22nd.

The films that will be shown on Saturday, April 22nd are “Jamaica for Sale”; “Who Are You?”; and “Blackfish”. Jamaica for Sale by Esther Figueroa and Diana McCaulay is a documentary about tourism and unsustainable development in Jamaica. Who are you? by Kendal John is a documentary which traces the history of Saint Lucia and explains the origins of handed down customs, aged man-made structures and the striking physical features of the island. While Blackfish directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite is the story of Tilikum, a captive killer whale that has taken the lives of several people, underscores problems within the sea-park industry, man’s relationship to nature, and how little has been learned about these highly intelligent mammals.

The locations and show times are as follows:

Fond Assau Resource Centre in Babonneau – 6:00 p.m.

Gros Islet Constituency Council Office – 7:00 p.m.

Mongouge Community Centre in Choiseul – 6:00 p.m.

Soufriere Primary School – 3:00 p.m.

According to SLNT’s Communications and Advocacy Officer, Karetta Crooks Charles, “Following the movie at the Soufriere Primary School, the Trust’s Western Chapter will stage its usual Soleil Kouche with a procession to the Waterfront. There will be lots of entertainment in an effort to raise awareness about various environmental issues and the need for everyone to play their part individually and collectively in the protection of the earth’s resources.”

Earth Day Movie Night is completely free of charge and as such the SLNT looks forward to a large turnout of residents in the aforementioned communities and environs. The theme for Earth Day 2017 is Environmental & Climate Literacy.