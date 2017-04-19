Essoubyen? Is Games Day at Alliance Francaise

Written by Press Release | April 19, 2017

The Alliance Francaise is pleased to collaborate with the Folk Research Center on one Saturday of every month with the theme ‘Essoubyen?’ which is known as the Saturday of Kwéyòl.

This Saturday, April 22, will see the day filled with fun as it is entitled a ‘Games Day’. This takes place at The Pyramid, Pointe Seraphine in Castries from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm and it is free admission for all ages ranging from 7 years to 77 years old.

The FRC will coordinate the games of ‘Fruit Basket’ and the ‘Power of the Master’ whilst an association from Martinique known as Karisko will also be participating. Karisko is an association which strives to bring Amerindian history back to present day through popular fun and cultural events. They will introduce a giant board game called ‘Kytangomingo Ema’ translated as ‘On the path of our ancestors’. This game allows a person to personify an Amerindian on a journey through the Caribbean.

There will be also be a movie shown during the Games Day, which also will be presented by Karisko, which shows a journey across the Caribbean Sea on a traditional Ameridian pirogue called a ‘kanawa’.

Through this activity Alliance Francaise endeavours to promote English, Kwéyòl and French and to engage the wider Saint Lucian public through fun activities.

The public are all invited to enjoy this wonderful fun and educational Games Day themed ‘Essoubyen?’ Free of charge.

For further information, please contact Alliance Francaise communication@afslu.org

at Phone: (758) 452-6602

