Martinique is hosting its first International Hiking Festival from June 1st to 30th 2017, offering 30 different hikes all around this green heaven. From a countryside walk to a beach stroll, northern lush and intense vegetation to dry coastal scenery, nature lovers will find their perfect hike, suited to their preference and physical condition. The participants will experience the wild beauty of Martinique, climb its rugged mountains, cross rivers, roam the tropical rainforest or just stroll along the coast.

“Martinique is a land of nature where hiking is the perfect way to discover one of the most beautiful places of the world,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director Americas of the Martinique Promotion Bureau. “The island is blessed with a wide range of natural wonders, a wealth of exotic flowers honouring Martinique’s nickname, the majestic Mount Pelée towering over the Bay of Saint-Pierre, and a protected parkland that encompass two thirds of the island, a sanctuary of numerous natural gems.”

The programme of this first International Hiking Festival in Martinique has already featured diverse and uncommon hikes such as the discovery of the Caravelle Peninsula and its various ecosystems, an urban walk seeking the architectural hidden treasures of the capital city, and a nocturnal, poetic stroll under the moonlight in Sainte-Anne with the famous local storyteller Joby Bernabé. An active hike on Morne Larcher, over the magnificent Bay of Le Diamant, will take place on June 20th.