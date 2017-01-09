Five Dead After Violent Sunday

In what is now being dubbed, ‘Black Sunday’, five Saint Lucians lost their lives in violent circumstances on Sunday, January 8. Police have reported that three men were fatally shot in Jacmel, including 16-year-old Dequan Joseph. The other two victims were Gillian Charles, also known as Banton, and another man known as Kyle. That same day a Grande Rivere man succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed by his girlfriend, reportedly over text messages. In another incident, police shot and killed a man in Marigot. The grim news continued coming in with reports that Shermia Clercin of Arundel hill, shot multiple times last week, also succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Police continue to investigate the weekend incidences.

Like this: Like Loading...