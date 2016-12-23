Flags to be Flown at Half Mast in Honour of Sir Dwight Venner

It is with profound sadness that the Government of Saint Lucia has learnt about the passing of Sir Kenneth Dwight Vincent Venner, KBE, SLC, and the former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The Government joins the people of Saint Lucia in mourning the death of this great man who contributed so much to the development of Saint Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean. Sir Dwight, who was the head of the ECCB from 1989 to 2015, died in Saint Lucia on the evening of 22nd December 2016.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet has noted that the Caribbean has lost an “unparalleled genius” and that the death of Sir Dwight has sent shockwaves throughout our region.

“On behalf of the Government, I express condolences to the wife and family of Sir Dwight. Our condolences also go out to the people of Saint Vincent and Grenadines where he was born,” said Prime Minister Chastanet.

“It goes without saying that Sir Dwight was a pioneer and among the most respected men in our region and has served the Caribbean and the financial fraternity with distinction. He is a genius in his own right and is especially dear to us in Saint Lucia because of his role in the early development of our country following Independence. He was one of the key architects of government, intricately involved in our financial framework and the public service. Few men can claim to have had the impact that Sir Dwight has had and thankfully his legacy and ideas will live on in the great works that he has written. He was a visionary and an unparalleled genius of a man.”

The Prime Minister credited Sir Dwight, during the era of Sir John Compton, for laying the foundation for Saint Lucia’s development. He also highlighted Sir Dwight’s contribution and commitment to Regional Integration at the OECS and Caricom levels.

“The Caribbean has much to learn from Sir Dwight’s life and he will be an inspiration for decades to come. Our thoughts also go out to his colleagues and the staff of the ECCB and the local financial sector.”

Flags in Saint Lucia will be flown at half mast in Sir Dwight’s honour.

