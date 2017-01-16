Fuel Price Adjustments

The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed. The price of kerosene and the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders remain unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, January 16, 2017:
GASOLINE – from $2.39 to $2.61 per litre OR from $10.88 to $11.86 per gallon Diesel from $2.30 to $2.36 per litre OR $10. 46 to $10.71 per gallon
20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) at $27.84 per cylinder remains unchanged 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) at $30.91 per cylinder remains unchanged 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) at $186.40 per cylinder remains unchanged Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon
The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, February 06, 2017.