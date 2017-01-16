Fuel Price Adjustments

GASOLINE – from $2.39 to $2.61 per litre OR from $10.88 to $11.86 per gallon Diesel from $2.30 to $2.36 per litre OR $10. 46 to $10.71 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) at $27.84 per cylinder remains unchanged 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) at $30.91 per cylinder remains unchanged 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) at $186.40 per cylinder remains unchanged Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, February 06, 2017.