FUEL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

Written by Press Release | April 11, 2017

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed. The price of the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have also changed. These price changes take effect from Monday, April 10, 2017:

GASOLINE – from $2.54 to $2.49 per litre OR from $11.56 to $11.34 per gallon Diesel from $2.40 to $2.36 per litre OR $10.91 to $10.71 per gallon
20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $29.33 to $32.72 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $32.54 to $36.27 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) $193.82 to $210.78 per cylinder Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, May 01, 2017.

