Good Will For Stray Animals

Written by Claudia Eleibox | April 15, 2017

Front left to Right: Dawn French – DPS Local Govt., Anselma Calderon – CEO CCC, Jean Shafiroff – Global Strays, Pamela Devaux – President SLAPS.
Also pictured: cofounders of Global Strays –
Elizabeth Shafiroff and Lindsey Spielfogel.

According to CEO of the Castries Constituency Council, Anselma Calderon, the issue of stray dogs roaming the streets of Castries has been a long-standing problem. The public and residents of the area pressure the CEO’s office to do something about getting the stray animals off the streets, and sometimes offer suggestions and help for what can feasibly be done.

At a press conference on Wednesday 12, April 2017, members from Global Strays, an international, philanthropic organisation which attends to the care of homeless animals, discussed options for cleaner streets and better homes for dogs in Castries. Jean Shafiroff, of Global Strays and American Ambassador of Animal Rights, mentioned her delight in learning that the people of Saint Lucia are kind-hearted and good-willed. Her introduction to the Saint Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS) and other animal protection organisations gives her and Global Strays hope that the situation can be resolved. “We are here to help some of the animal protection groups here in Saint Lucia. Not only to support them financially but perhaps bring a few rescued dogs back to the United States,” she said.

Pamela Devaux, President of SLAPS, expressed thanks to Global Strays when she highlighted that SLAPS needs all the help it can get because of the expense of the work it carries out coupled with the lack of volunteers. “We do have a programme in Saint Lucia to try to help get the stray dogs off the streets. We have taken eight dogs from Castries; a couple have already been rehomed. It’s not that easy because some of them are not in the best shape so we’re very appreciative of this help.”

Some of the dogs are adopted in Saint Lucia, some in Canada, and now possibly in the U.S. According to Devaux, many visitors to the island have contacted SLAPS about adopting or otherwise providing assistance to animals. Shafiroff encouraged tourists like herself to continue to help. SLAPS and Global Strays expressed their need for more help from the government. Officials including Dawn French, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Local Government, and Deepa Girdari, Senior Tourism Officer in the Department of Tourism, were also at the press conference held at Auberge Seraphine.

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Headlines | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

How to find The One (Part 1)

It’s a Man’s World . . . Really?
Often the best things are unexpected!
SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party
More Lifestyle Stories

  • 2Nite Magazine TV

    2Nite Magazine's Candid Camera

    You never know where 2Nite Magazine will capture you next. You may very well be the next one 'caught on candid camera' at the next event!! If its HIP and its HAPPENING, then its in 2Nite! Hosted by: Faye-Chantelle Mondesir (Empress Faye)

    Posted by 2nite Magazine on Friday, 22 January 2016

  • Contact us via WhatsApp with news on 1 758 720 2896

    What's App
    Send us your news or contact us with your story via What's App.

  • Sound your voice and cast your ballot!

  • Poll for the week

    See all polls and results

  • TALK or VENT here!

    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!
    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!

  • Subscribe for latest news and updates

    Enter your email address to subscribe and receive latest news and updates via email.

  • The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

    The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

  • STAR Articles