Hobie Cat Challenge Returns To Rodney Bay

The Barbara Pyle Foundation (BPF), with a mission to “use media in all its forms to make the world a better place and empower people to protect the planet,” is planning to roll out a program of initiatives, designed to engage Saint Lucia’s youth in environmental issues affecting what the UN calls ‘Small Island Developing States’ (SIDS). Included is the second annual Saint Lucia Hobie Cat Challenge, which brings together the water sports stars of the island and other enthusiastic Hobie Cat sailors in a regatta to compete for trophies, prizes and a scholarship sponsored by the BPF to encourage individuals to become certified or continue their training in professional sailing.

The inaugural event in September 2015 was won by Dylan Charles for Viceroy Sugar Beach, with Leslie Mitchell, owner of Over There Watersports in second and Johnny Louis for Saint James Club in third. They will compete against returning sailors and new competitors from around the island on Sunday, January 22 in Rodney Bay, in front of the Saint Lucia Yacht Club, where all are welcome to watch from the beach or the water. Racing is from 11am until 4pm, with prize-giving ceremony at 5pm and a DJ keeping the party going until 9pm at the Yacht Club.

About Barbara Pyle

Barbara Pyle is highly-respected in the global environmental movement as a passionate advocate, skillful executive producer and leading industry expert on critical global issues, Barbara is an innovative media strategist and award- winning film maker, recognized for her pioneering coverage of Planet Earth’s challenges long before it became trendy to be a tree hugger.

She spent twenty years as CNN’s Environment Editor, responsible for environmental programming across all the Turner networks. During that time, Pyle produced and directed more than sixty documentary films which won over two hundred awards, including a clutch of Emmys. In 1989, she co-created and executive produced Captain Planet and the Planeteers, which launched on September 15, 1990. Broadcast in over 100 countries to popular and critical acclaim, the animated action adventure eco-toon quickly became a hit with young people around the world, won dozens of awards and almost three decades years later, maintains a dedicated international fan base of more than half a million Planeteers.