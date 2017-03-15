International Women’s Day Panel Discussion

The Folk Research Centre is commemorating International Women’s Day with a Panel discussion on the topic “I am woman: The Challenges of Women in Today’s Social and Cultural Setting”.

The Panel Discussion is slated for Saturday March 18th at 3:00pm at FRC’s headquarters at Mount Pleasant. The event will be hosted by the Harold Simmons Folk Academy, the education arm of the FRC. The event will take the form of an informal discourse which will allow ideas to contend in a frank manner. The Electronic and Print Media will be invited to record the proceedings particularly the Government Information Service. It is anticipated that documentation of such an important colloquium will be used to educate the public as well as to obtain didactic material for social and cultural studies in schools.

The event which is endorsed by the Department of Gender relations is being facilitated by FRC as part of its programme of providing the platform for pedagogical discourse on all topics, particularly those associated with the cultural and social development of our people.

The Panel Discussion is moderated by Ms. Dawn French, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Creative Industries and Local Government. Other panelists include 102 year old Mrs. Eldica Nicholas, student Ms. Kayiannah Denis, Educator Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, President of the CSA, Ms Yvonne Edwin and Ms. Rufina Paul.