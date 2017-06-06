J4F Turns Up the Heat on Carnival 2017

Written by Press Release | June 6, 2017

As the much awaited 2017 Carnival season jumps into high gear, Saint Lucia’s largest and most exciting party band Just4Fun (J4F) has unveiled an impressive roster of activities designed to keep carnival enthusiasts, revellers, party goers, sponsors and well-wishers thoroughly entertained.

Following an impressive launch in January when eight sections were unveiled under this year’s theme ‘Escape’, J4F has led and sustained momentum ahead of Carnival Monday & Tuesday(July 17 & 18) in the capital Castries.

Acclaimed for its innovative and trendsetting spirit, J4F, which prides itself on delivering the ultimate carnival experience, has to date successfully crowned a third Digicel Soca Switch champion in the person of Brandon of DYP fame and the first ever Campari Kuduro Monarch Subance.

The Just4Fun team says revellers, sponsors, well-wishers and carnival devotees have been showing up in large numbers for a series of ‘out of the ordinary’ band meetings that provide carnival enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to not only rekindle their carnival spirit but to network, rub shoulders and compare notes, “These series of actives not only provide high quality entertainment for patrons but serve as an incentive for entertainers, deejays, soca artistes, writers, and arrangers etc. to dig deep and give of their best. Soca Switch alone awarded well over $35,000 in cold hard cash and prizes to the two winners, and the overall economic spend in terms of hosting such activities is multiplied tenfold into the local economy,” a band representative commented.

Among the list of must-attend events for the Carnival season are Just4Fun’s seven high powered events beginning with Cooler Fete on June 24, a boat ride dubbed Soka on July 1, the ultimate all-inclusive party dubbed Escape on July 13, the beach cooler fete Remedy on July 15, a unique breakfast party called Indulgence on July 16, the Jouvert fete Jab Jab carded for July 16 and Last Lap Mas on July 19.

Patrons are encouraged to drink and party responsibly and to always assign a designated driver throughout the carnival season and beyond.

