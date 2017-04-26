Jazz Comes Alive at the Landings Resort and Spa

The Landings gets set to stage its second annual jazz event dubbed Jazz on the Beach on Sunday May 7th 2017. The beachfront property will come alive yet again, on the backdrop of the warm Caribbean Sea, headlined by the music industry stalwarts, Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson and Arturo Tappin.

As an avid enthusiast of the Arts and Creative Industries, the resort has always lent support to musicians of all levels, with its latest endorsement going to the Boys Training Centre junior band, through its community outreach mentoring programme spearheaded by its General Manager. For the Landings, music is a true expression of self, and welcome supporting the efforts of these young budding musicians, and will continue to do so.

For the Jazz on the Beach ’17, besides the headlining acts, patrons can expect to be entertained by the musical stylings of Shannon Pinel, Barbara Cadet, Donnell Best, Clarence Joseph featuring Hilary Lewis, Irvin Loctor and Semi Francis. This all-inclusive music affair includes gourmet food, premium drinks and an afternoon of family fun and relaxation on the coziest beach front in Saint Lucia.

Sponsors of the Jazz on the Beach include KFC, Flow St. Lucia, The Wave, Lucelec, The Document Centre – JEBergasse, RCI, Crown Foods Ltd., Harry Edwards Jewelry, St Lucia Distillers Ltd, Lazy Lagoon Trading and Peter & Company Distributors. Tickets are available at the Landings Beach Resort and Spa, Elena’s Gelato and Pizzeria at the Rodney Marina, Baywalk Mall and Castries, The Cell Outlets and Splendor Gifts & More at Sunny Acres.

To find out more about the upcoming event, the resort’s other outreach programmes, dining at the restaurant, culinary and spa experiences, please contact us on 458-7300.