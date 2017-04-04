Junior Achievement Directors Meet with the Patron

On Wednesday March 29, 2017, Patron of Junior Achievement, Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, hosted the first Board of Directors meeting for 2017 of Junior Achievement at Government House.

The meeting was chaired by Director Kirt Hosam who called the meeting to order promptly at 3 pm. Special guest of the meeting was JA Alumni and 2016 National Carnival Queen Tyler Theophane representing Financial Investment and Consultancy Services (FICS). During the 90-minute session Hosam introduced new members Johnathan Allain and Anselm Mathurin and members were updated on the work of the programme for the first quarter, and the impact on the youth.

Discussions about financing, fundraising and public relations initiatives were raised and members were given the opportunity to select a subcommittee to provide support.

A core subject between the Patron and members was ways to increase visibility of the programme and it was recommended that a print version of the bi-monthly newsletters be placed at public institutions.

At the end of the meeting it was clear that the JA programme will continue in its mandate of offering Saint Lucian youth an opportunity to develop business skills that will help them throughout their lives. The Board thanked the Governor General for her contribution and for taking the time to meet with them.