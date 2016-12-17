Kweyol Day, National Day, Independence Day . . . Anyone Care?

Although my passport doesn’t have Loosha stamped in it, since I am paying taxes here (a lot of it!) I tend to respect and observe national celebrations. (Can’t say I’ve done the same in my own motherland). Nonetheless last Tuesday seemed like nothing more than a random day off thrown on one of the most productive days of the week. A Tuesday. A bloody Tuesday. Now don’t get me wrong. I was quite happy for the extra R&R which I initially thought would’ve been filled with a day jam-packed with cultural activities. You know, National Day and all that. Well, well, slap me twice and call me whatever. Ain’t nothing was nationalistic about that day!

I really wish I could say, “save for the one or two gatherings backed with Creole music with some solid Looshan food.” But no, that wasn’t the case. Nothing at all about that random day off hinted at patriotism much, let alone nationalism.

That doesn’t mean there were no activities whatsoever, you understand. One or two malls decided to cash in on the Santa thing, but as I said, nothing remotely close to what you would associate with Independence celebrations or our much talked about Kweyol Heritage. Thank goodness for the STAR’s special National Day publication. At least, it gave some of us a small hint as to why Looshans had to have another day away from their workplace. Those who have one, I mean.

Even the PM I heard got his holidays crossed. While pretending to be race-car driver in what used to be Kennytown, the PM got so carried away with the mood of things that he wished one and all a Happy Independence Day. Okay, so he goofed again, if the story is true. But then, can anyone say the difference between National Day and Independence Day. I mean, like one little difference? I know I couldn’t! Ah, well, until next time—adios.