La Luna – Tales by Moonlight on Nobel Laureate Festival Calendar!

Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy in celebration of its 25th Anniversary is once again pleased to collaborate with the Nobel Laureate Committee in celebration of the Nobel Laureate Festival 2017, with an evening of dance.

The Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy presents ‘La Luna – Tales by Moonlight’ on February 3 and 4, 2017 at the National Cultural Centre. The Production will consist of three showings as follows:

  • A Matinee Show for Primary and Secondary Schools starting at 1:00 pm on Friday 3 February, 2017
  • Opening Night on Friday 3 February, 2017 at 8:00 pm
  • Grand Finale on Saturday 4 February, 2017 at 8:00 pm

So what is La Luna- Tales by Moonlight?

La Luna comprises of the untold stories of our subconscious minds revealed in a series of dreams that occur beneath the moonlit night. The moon’s guiding light through the evening also serves to guide the faithful sleepers as they become immersed in their dreams. It is these dreams that reveal their desires, troubles, aspirations, history, hopes and fears. It is beneath La Luna that these stories unfold to reveal their true self and it is through La Luna’s guidance that dreams unravel to become the realities of tomorrow.

La Luna – Tales by Moonlight was conceptualized and choreographed by Silver Shadow Artistic Director, Barry George and will be performed by an amazing cast of talented, dedicated dancers who will illuminate the stage with creative movements on a background of modern technology.

The Academy is very proud of their (8) eighth production in collaboration with the Nobel Laureate festival.   The hope is that this relationship will continue to blossom in the future. The Silver Shadow Academy staging it’s production during the Nobel Laureate week has become a signature event, and has inspired the organization to continuously pursue and execute work of the highest excellence, which is in keeping with the Festival’s theme for 2017 – ‘Celebrating Excellence: Fostering National Pride’

Share your feedback with us.

Comment on this

← Go Back | Local Back to Top ↑
THE STAR Newspaper
Magazines available in THE STAR Newspaper
2nite Magazine
Sports & Health Inc

Entertainment & Archives

Ricky T and Eempey Slicker Release New Music Video

758 Naturals Turns One!
LEEBORATION THE CONCERT IS COMING
Exploring the Artistic Side of St. Lucians
More Entertainment Stories

Tit Bits & Archives

Ask not what Helen can do for you . . .

Thousands take PineHill Walk!
Abolition and Emancipation
Trop Twel may very well be the secret formula for playing mass and winning!
More Bits

Lifestyle & Archives

SHE ‘Dress a Girl’ Glam Party

St Lucian Sculptor Making Waves Internationally
60 and Fabulous!
Why Can’t a Man be More like a Woman?
More Lifestyle Stories

  • 2Nite Magazine TV

    2Nite Magazine's Candid Camera

    You never know where 2Nite Magazine will capture you next. You may very well be the next one 'caught on candid camera' at the next event!! If its HIP and its HAPPENING, then its in 2Nite! Hosted by: Faye-Chantelle Mondesir (Empress Faye)

    Posted by 2nite Magazine on Friday, 22 January 2016

  • Contact us via WhatsApp with news on 1 758 720 2896

    What's App
    Send us your news or contact us with your story via What's App.

  • Sound your voice and cast your ballot!

  • Poll for the week

    See all polls and results

  • TALK or VENT here!

    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!
    TALK or VENT constructively and share your feedback on our weekly news and stories. CONSTRUCTIVE talk is welcome. You have a voice with The STAR Newspaper!

  • Subscribe for latest news and updates

    Enter your email address to subscribe and receive latest news and updates via email.

  • The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

    The St.Lucia STAR Newspaper

  • STAR Articles