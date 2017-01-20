La Luna – Tales by Moonlight on Nobel Laureate Festival Calendar!

Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy in celebration of its 25th Anniversary is once again pleased to collaborate with the Nobel Laureate Committee in celebration of the Nobel Laureate Festival 2017, with an evening of dance.

A Matinee Show for Primary and Secondary Schools starting at 1:00 pm on Friday 3 February, 2017

Opening Night on Friday 3 February, 2017 at 8:00 pm

Grand Finale on Saturday 4 February, 2017 at 8:00 pm

So what is La Luna- Tales by Moonlight?

La Luna comprises of the untold stories of our subconscious minds revealed in a series of dreams that occur beneath the moonlit night. The moon’s guiding light through the evening also serves to guide the faithful sleepers as they become immersed in their dreams. It is these dreams that reveal their desires, troubles, aspirations, history, hopes and fears. It is beneath La Luna that these stories unfold to reveal their true self and it is through La Luna’s guidance that dreams unravel to become the realities of tomorrow.

La Luna – Tales by Moonlight was conceptualized and choreographed by Silver Shadow Artistic Director, Barry George and will be performed by an amazing cast of talented, dedicated dancers who will illuminate the stage with creative movements on a background of modern technology.

The Academy is very proud of their (8) eighth production in collaboration with the Nobel Laureate festival. The hope is that this relationship will continue to blossom in the future. The Silver Shadow Academy staging it’s production during the Nobel Laureate week has become a signature event, and has inspired the organization to continuously pursue and execute work of the highest excellence, which is in keeping with the Festival’s theme for 2017 – ‘Celebrating Excellence: Fostering National Pride’