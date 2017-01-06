Man in 20s is First Homicide Victim for 2017

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a twenty-one-year-old resident of Gros Islet, namely Jeremie St. Martin. Police received a report reference to a shooting at the corner of Marina and St. George Street, about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017. Jeremie St. Martin was found at his residence, with apparent gunshot injuries.

He was later conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner. A post mortem was scheduled for Friday, January 6. Investigations are continuing into this matter.

This is the first homicide for the year 2017.