Massive Explosion in Cul De Sac

About 5:30 p.m. this afternoon residents in Cul de Sac and surrounding areas report hearing and feeling an explosion so powerful that it shook their homes. The blast was reportedly felt in areas including Bexon, Rockhall, Entrepot, Ti Rocher, Marigot, Massacre, and other areas. Reports indicate that the explosion originated at Rayneau’s Quarry in Odsan. Several people have been injured, with an unconfirmed number of fatalities.

Update:

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet has called for prayers and support for the families of those affected by an explosion which occurred in the Cul de Sac area on Tuesday evening (March 21st).

Speaking from the Victoria Hospital where several of the injured were taken following the incident Prime Minister Chastanet said: “Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones and those who are still waiting to find out information about their family members. You are all in our prayers in this difficult time. We must all support each other at this time and pray for our fellow Saint Lucians.

“We must say thanks to the emergency personnel, the police and fire officers, who responded to the incident and who are still working tirelessly. The staff, the nurses and doctors, of the Victoria Hospital, who responded, some without being called and who are working overtime to attend to the injured must be thanked for their selfless dedication in the wake of this crisis. We should be so proud of all the staff and emergency response persons. This is testimony to what we can do as a people if we work together.”

The Prime Minister added that this incident has taken the nation by shock and expressed profound grief over the loss of life.

All hands on deck

Reports indicate that one of the 22 victims transported to Victoria Hospital passed away after being non responsive to treatment. His death brings the fatality count to three; two workers reportedly died on site. The hospital’s emergency mass casualty procedures are in full effect with all doctors, nurses, ancillary and admin staff on board. Management of VH site is being handled by the police in conjunction with hospital security. Representatives there have confirmed that arrangements have been made with Martinique to provide additional support. Tapion Hospital also rendered assistance.