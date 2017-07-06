Massy Distribution: Journey to Pernod Ricard

World renowned premium wine and spirits house – Pernod Ricard represents the latest major product brands added to the Wine and Spirits portfolio at Massy Distribution (St. Lucia Ltd).

Last week at the Sandals Grande, the company unveiled the range of Pernod Ricard’s impressive portfolio in the presence of strategic business partners, retailers, the media and specially invited guests.

Massy Distribution, represents many of the most powerful global and regional food, household and personal care brands. The company can now boast of its partnership with Pernod Ricard – the second largest company for wines and spirits worldwide.

“We, at Massy, have been afforded the unique and exciting opportunity to journey with all these brands as we look to the future through a new strategic partnership with Pernod Ricard,” expressed Linton Jn. Baptiste, Brand Ambassador – Massy Distribution St. Lucia.

“Strategic partnerships are highly effective ways to build businesses. Over the years there have been stellar examples that have enabled us at Massy to compete in new markets, offer unique competitive advantages, gain new distribution, or benefit from positive brand presence. We therefore do not view moving into a new market in a silo – we are cognizant that any move we make needs to be well thought out and that we are able to bring something exceptional to our consumers, ” asserted Jean-Marc Mouttet, Regional Commercial Director for Wines & Spirits at Massy Distribution.

Massy Distribution (St. Lucia) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of the Massy Group which commenced operations on October 01, 2013. Massy officials say that the launch of Pernod Ricard, brings the company one step closer to its goal of offering exceptional service and products to customers while pursuing excellence in all aspects of business.

“The success of Pernod Ricard is in its mindset which is built on our fundamentals; a corporate culture that blends entrepreneurialism, mutual trust and high ethical standards; a decentralised organisation and a strategy that is one hundred percent focused on consumers, their moments of consumption and their experience of convivialité,” said Ria Baboolal, Senior Brand Manager – Wines & Spirits, Massy Distribution (Trinidad).

Pernod Ricard prides its self in its unique portfolio of premium international brands which is said to be one of the most comprehensive in the wines and spirits industry. The assortment of Pernod Ricard brands to be distributed my Massy include Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal Scotch, Malibu Rum, Avion Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Jacob’s Creek and Wyndham Estate Wines to name a few. The brands boast a strong presence in other Caribbean countries and are expected to do exceedingly well in St. Lucia.

Guests at the launch enjoyed samples of the brands in the form of sleek cocktails with the adventurous few tasting the offerings on ice.

Massy Distribution in conjunction with its new partner, Pernod Ricard, continue to encourage its customers to practice responsible drinking.