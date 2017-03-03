We Must Not Help Perpetuate the Enslavement of Dolphins

On World Wildlife Day 2017, the St. Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS) would like to add its voice to those fighting to stop the dolphin facility at Pigeon Island.

Dolphins belong in the oceans where they can swim free and live with their families. It is cruel and selfish to keep these large, intelligent mammals in captivity, forcing them to live in tiny pens and perform tricks for the entertainment of a species that is supposed to be more evolved.

How the dolphins are treated in a particular facility and whether or not they are born in captivity are details not relevant to the larger issue. Each new facility that is built perpetuates the enslavement of dolphins; St. Lucia must not be part of that. The tide of public opinion has turned against the exploitation of animals for entertainment. Circuses all over the world are closing down thanks to the opposition of animal rights groups, and facilities like Sea World are now facing increasing pressure from these groups.

If we want to promote ourselves as an ecotourism destination – which is the future of tourism – we need to start making the right choices. Whale and dolphin watching in the open water is an ecotourism attraction; swimming with captive dolphins is not.

2 Responses to We Must Not Help Perpetuate the Enslavement of Dolphins

  1. CUTHBERT MYERS says:
    March 3, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    AND I have looked up google to see who you are……so how is it you are not as concerned about the BIRDS.THE AGOUTIS AND THE SNAKES.. .AT THE UNION MINI ZOO………Which are in captivity for the same reasons??????? that you object to HOUSING THE DOLPHINS..??

    Reply
  2. king majesty (@kingmajesty3) says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Another token ! Duppy know who fi frighten.

    Reply

