National Schools Science and Technology Fair 2017

The National Schools Science and Technology Fair held at the Derek Walcott Square concluded on March 31 after three days of being open to the public.

This year, thirty-nine projects were presented before the judges in five categories that included: Science and Technology, Environmental Science, Game and Home Economics; at the infant, primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and tertiary levels.

The students impressed the judges as well as the public with their high levels of creativity and innovation including enthusiastically articulating their explanation of their projects.

The winners of 2017’s Science and Technology Fair and their projects were:

Infant: Dame Pearlette – Math Operation

Primary: Banse La Grace – Fish in a Trap

Lower Secondary: Beanefield Comprehensive – Algewizz

Upper Secondary: Vieux Fort Comprehensive – Waste to Watts

Tertiary: Vieux Fort A-Level – Calysol

Best Study: Fond St. Jacques Combined – Wimed Fey

Best Experiment: Entrepot Secondary – The Last Strand, Who Will Win?

Best Innovation: Banse La Grace – Fish in a Trap

The overall winner for Best Project with a score of ninety-four and ranked number one was Banse La Grace Primary School for its project ‘Fish in a Trap’.

The winner of 2016’s National Schools Science and Technology Fair Vieux Fort Primary for its project: Papillon St. Lucie.