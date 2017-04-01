National Schools Science and Technology Fair 2017

Thursday, March 30 was the second day of the annual National Schools Science and Technology Fair under the theme ‘Science and Technology: The Catalyst for a Sustainable Future’, hosted by the Ministry of Education, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development at the Derek Walcott Square.

A number of schools came out to display their exhibits including the Ave Maria, Vide Bouteille, Anse La Raye, and Camille Henry Primary Schools, and the John Odlum, Sir Ira Simmons, Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary, and others.

This being my first time attending the National Schools Science and Technology Fair, I was intrigued by the projects. The students were eager to discuss their models, and the procedures behind them, which they did expertly.

Projects on display included ‘Aqua Farming: $queeze Dollars from your Fish Pond’- This project was conceived after students from the John Odlum School observed fish farmers having financial difficulties rearing tilapia fish as it takes six to eight months during which time fish farmers need to sustain a living. The students’ idea was to grow crops on the water surface and still rear the tilapia fish, with a continuous flow of income. The module took them sixty days to complete.

‘New Roofing Materials: The Calabash’ was presented by students from the Vide Bouteille Primary School. They figured that using the calabash as a roofing material would be cost-effective thereby persuading people to stop importing and buying metal. Their results showed that calabash absorbs less heat than metal, and has no leakage. Their project took three days to complete.

‘Flavoured Coconut Oil’ – The Ave Maria Primary School girls were inspired to create flavoured coconut oil because their friend, who drinks coconut oil every day for her health and appearance, hates the taste. They’ve made four flavours: turmeric, bay leaf, cinnamon and ginger. To make one batch of oil takes two days.

‘Vegetable Jams’ – Another set of girls who attend the Ave Maria school were encouraged to make vegetable jams because some of them don’t like their veggies, preferring sweet things. They used six different vegetables to make the jams: pumpkin, zucchini, cucumber, tomato (technically a fruit but it works), carrot and beet. It took the girls a few weeks to finalise their project.

‘Plastic Car’ – A student from the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School was determined to recycle, saving the environment by reducing rubbish in order to create something useful and fun. He created a plastic toy car using plastic bottles powered by two batteries. It took him one hour to complete.

Stay tuned to next week’s edition of the STAR when we will feature the winners of the science fair, and their projects!