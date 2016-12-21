NEW COURTS MARISULE COMPLEX OFFICIALLY UNVEILED

Unicomer (Saint Lucia) Limited under its retail brand Courts hosted the official ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Marisule store and administrative offices on Tuesday 6th December 2016. The new Courts Marisule store boast a 20,000 square foot showroom filled with the very latest in home appliances, electronics, wide range of stylish furniture as well as Courts Optical is one of the largest retail spaces in the OECS.

In attendance during this ceremonial ribbon cutting were the Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President of the Unicomer Group Mr. Guillermo Siman, Vice President & Director Unicomer Group Mr. Rodolfo Siman. Local dignitaries including St Lucia’s Head of State, Governor General Her Excellence Dame Pearlette Louisy; Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet; Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Hon. Bradley Felix who delivered the feature address, Unicomer senior management officials, employees and representatives from various local and regional firms who contributed towards the execution of this project.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Errol Le Blanc Managing Director for Unicomer OECS informed the gathering of the backstory which ultimately resulted in this new structure. “The original compound was completely destroyed by fire in 2010, and a temporary store was quickly established at this location so as not to disrupt the service to our customers. Two years ago we started work on this compound to re-build the store and today, Courts Marisule now stands bigger and better than ever before,” remarked Mr. Le Blanc.

Vice President and Managing Director for Unicomer Caribbean and United States Mr. Mario Guerrero in his address highlighted the commitment of the Unicomer Group to the development of St Lucia. He proudly stated; “The opening of this new building is but the latest manifestation of our Group’s commitment to the country and the people of St Lucia. In the ten years since Unicomer bought the Caribbean operations of Courts plc in administration, our Group has reiterated, through tangible actions, a corporate commitment to participate positively in the development of the country and to remain an integral part of the lives of St Lucians everywhere.”

Unicomer’s constantly evolving offer of a wide range of products with competitively priced credit programs tailored to the needs of consumers, and invested millions of dollars in infrastructure projects in country, such as the modern distribution center and the Marisule complex in a quest to deliver ever improving exceptional customer experience. “We have also increased headcount and invested significantly in staff development programs, and supported numerous NGO’s contributing to different health programs across the island to reach those who are most vulnerable and in need of a helping hand. We are particularly proud of our sponsorship of the Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition, a program established in 2009 to promote literacy throughout the OECS,” said Mr. Guerrero.

Following the official ribbon cutting, the dignitaries and invited guests enjoyed a private viewing and cocktail reception. The New Courts Marisule complex and St Lucia’s new flagship store stands tall as a further indication of the company’s commitment of Bringing Value Home.