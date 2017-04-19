New General Manager Appointed for NAGICO St Lucia

NAGICO St. Lucia Limited officially opened its new building over the weekend, attracting scores of intermediaries, clients and major players in the insurance industry.

The launch was intentionally timed to commemorate NAGICO’s 5th anniversary in Saint Lucia and the company’s 35th year of existence. In an elegant setting, mirroring the brand new, modern architecture, Chairman of the NAGICO Group, Imran McSood Amjad, said that the erection of the building signifies that NAGICO is setting down roots in Saint Lucia and will not only continue to be the number one general insurer here, but also be part of the community.

“We could have been like other insurers and operated only through an agent or broker and yes, it would have been cheaper, but we want to show you that we are committed to our staff, we are committed to our agents and brokers and most of all we are committed to our clients whom we have pledged to give exceptional service,” he said. “So this building signifies permanency, it gives us a face in Saint Lucia, it provides a surety to our clients that in the event they have an issue, they have somewhere to go, people who will be accountable to them.”

CEO of NAGICO, Dwayne Elgin, thanked the hardworking team in Saint Lucia for its dedication which has led to NAGICO St. Lucia being named the number 1 General Insurer two years in a row.

“When we started in Saint Lucia, there were nearly a dozen other insurance companies, many who have been around longer than us, but because of the hard work of our staff and the tireless efforts of our intermediaries, we were named number one and that could not have been possible without our Saint Lucia team.”

During the ceremony, the newly appointed General Manager, Ms. Adele Jn Baptiste, asked for their continued support and pledged hers in return. She gave recognition to three of NAGICO St. Lucia’s longstanding clients and presented them with a token of appreciation. In collaboration with the Chairman and CEO, she also made two ‘Always There’ monetary donations: to a 24-year-old cancer patient, Kisha Theophile, and to the St. Lucia Alzheimer’s & Dementia Association.